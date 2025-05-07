Keystone College swept Wilson College 12-1 and 14-2 May 2 in the second round to advance to the Final Four of the United East Conference playoffs.

The Giants then added a 10-7 victory over Hobart College May 5 in a make-up game to conclude their regular season.

Keystone went 15-1 in the United East regular season and took a 30-9 record into the semifinals, which are scheduled for May 9.

Andy Rivas hit two home runs in the 10-run eighth inning to lead the first victory over Wilson. He finished 3-for-4 with four RBI.

Rivas leads the team with a .459 batting average, 10 home runs, 51 RBI and 14 doubles.

Chase Boyle is hitting .438.

Robert Estrade has a .370 average and 29 stolen bases.

Nate Ewing has scored a team-high 50 runs while batting .364.

Ewing had three hits, including the 200th of his career, in the second win over Wilson.

Sean Brennan leads the pitching staff, going 8-0 with a 2.73 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings over 11 starts.

Softball

Keystone ended its season on a high note.

The Giants were 4-12 in the United East and 6-21 overall, but ripped 30-win Penn State Brandywine 13-0 in five innings in the second game of a doubleheader to wrap up the season.

Sam Ratti went 4-for-4 and Isabella Benitez tossed a four-hit shutout in the finale.