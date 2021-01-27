Lackawanna Trail’s new basketball coaches made their debuts against the same school in different gyms Friday night and each came away with victories.

Ben Domiano guided the boys team to a win while Joel Nietz coached the girls victory when the two teams faced Mountain View in season openers that also began the Lackawanna League Division 4 season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lackawanna Trail 50, Mountain View 43

Will Filan was scoreless after one quarter before heating up and leading Lackawanna Trail to the road win over the defending champions.

Filan scored 18 points on six 3-pointers – two in each of the remaining quarters.

Bill Edwards added 16 points.

The Lions trailed, 36-31, going into the fourth quarter.

Edwards matched Filan with six points in the fourth quarter. Edwards and J.J. Sharpe each went 4-for-4 from the foul line in the quarter.

Owen Lisk added a 3-pointer to the two Filan hit to help the Lions close strong while limiting the Eagles to a single field goal in the last eight minutes.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lackawanna Trail 55, Mountain View 42

Freshman Mackenzie Schirg scored 15 points to lead the Lady Lions at home.

Schirg hit a 3-pointer in each of the first two quarters. She had another while scoring seven points in the third quarter.

Amaralis Thiel then scored five of her 12 points in the fourth quarter.

Abington Heights 70, Valley View 38

Anna Scoblick scored 24 points and Clair Marion scored 23 while leading the way Monday night when Abington Heights turned an early deficit into a convincing victory on the road in Lackawanna League Division 1 play.

The Cougars led 16-10 after one quarter.

Scoblick scored 19 points in the middle quarters when the Lady Comets turned the game around. She had 11 points in the second quarter for a 28-22 halftime lead.

Marion then scored 11 points and Scoblick eight more during the third quarter to expand the lead to 47-31.

Rachel McDonald scored eight of her 14 points in the fourth quarter when Abington Heights blew the game wide open.

Marion, Scoblick and McDonald each finished with three 3-pointers made.

Scoblick also grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double along with providing four steals and three assists.

Marion had five steals and three assists.

Abington Heights 72, Scranton 57

Abington Heights started much faster in Thursday’s opener to win the Lackawanna Division 1 game at home.

The Lady Comets led 19-2 after one quarter, then added a Rachel McDonald basket to make it 21-2 early in the second quarter.

Clair Marion hit four 3-pointers while leading Abington Heights with 28 points. She also had six rebounds, four steals, four assists and a blocked shot.

McDonald, who had 15 points, made three 3-pointers.

Anna Scoblick chipped in with 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots.

Lauryn Notari had eight points and six rebounds for the Lady Comets, who played their opener without starting center Allison Dammer because of an ankle injury.

WRESTLING

Lackawanna Trail 59, Western Wayne 9

Lackawanna Trail won the final seven bouts Saturday when it opened its season and its Lackawanna League Division 2 title defense in an afternoon match at Western Wayne.

Robbie Schneider (138), Michael Bluhm (145) and Seth Rose (160) had first-period pins in three of the last four bouts.

Max Bluhm also had a pin at 120 pounds to start the Lions pulling away from a 22-9 lead. Mason Zajac had an earlier pin at 189.

Dalton Klinges (152) added a victory by injury default. Cole Henry (106) and Deegan Ross (132) won major decisions and Ethan Lee (126) shut out his opponent while winning a decision at 126.

Abington Heights 49, Wallenpaupack 21

Abington Heights never trailed Saturday while opening its Lackawanna Division 1 season with the win on its home mat.

James Brown won by pin in 1:06 at 172 pounds and Aidan Ryan finished his opponent in 1:33 at 126 pounds for the clinching points.

Anthony Curra (145), Caleb Marzolino (189) and Sam Stevens (138) had the other Abington Heights pins.

Sal Schiavone (160) and Austin Smith (132) posted technical falls. Smith piled up 15 points in the first period to end his bout early.

Luke Sirianni pulled out a two-point decision at 113.