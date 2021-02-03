Abby Brock won two individual events Friday, but Delaware Valley’s swimming teams swept visiting Abington Heights in a Lackawanna League meet.

Defending champion Delaware Valley handed Abington Heights its first loss, 123-63, in a boys meet that matched the top two teams from last season’s final league standings.

The Comets had started out 2-0.

Brock had the only two event wins by the Abington Heights girls, who lost, 137-48, and dropped to 1-2.

Both Delaware Valley teams are 2-0 on the season.

Brock won the 200-yard freestyle by more than 3½ seconds in 2:10.05. She also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.28.

The Warriors won 11 of the 12 events in the boys meet.

Kevin Guditus provided the exception for Abington Heights, winning the 100 freestyle in 54.41 seconds.

Adam Vale finished second in the 200 and 500 freestyle for the Comets while Zachary Boersma was second in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.

Phoebe Davidock, in the 500 freestyle, had the only second-place finish for the Abington Heights girls.