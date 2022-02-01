🔊 Listen to this

The Abington Heights swimming teams finished January on a high note.

After sweeping a boys and girls meet at West Scranton, the Comets wrapped up the month at home Monday, defeating Holy Cross in both meets.

Abington Heights scored more than 100 points in each of the four wins while improving its boys record to 5-1 and bringing the girls team up to the .500 mark at 3-3 in Lackawanna League competition.

The meet at West Scranton resulted in wins of 129-47 for the boys and 120-44 for the girls.

The Comets nearly duplicated those efforts against Holy Cross, winning at home, 124-35 in the boys and 120-52 in the girls.

Bryan Lear led the way as the boys swept all 12 events against Holy Cross.

Lear won the 100-yard backstroke by nearly 16 seconds, added a win in the 100 butterfly and was on each of the first two relay wins.

Benson Liu, who won the 50 freestyle, and Kevin Guditis, who won the 100 freestyle, were on the same two relays along with Steven Dong.

Luke Healey won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

Hudson Brown (200 individual medley) and Kenny Lynch (500 freestyle) were on the closing 400 freestyle relay win with Jackson Wentz and James Brust.

Ethan Horutz won the diving.

Emma Bannon, Liz Keisling and Phoebe Davidock each won an individual event and were part of two relay wins when the girls took all but the final event against Holy Cross.

Bannon won the 100 breaststroke, Keisling won the 100 freestyle and Davidock won the 200 freestyle.

Rylie Heusner won the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke.

Anna Flowers, Sunny Lynch and Maggie Walko added individual swimming wins while Abby Kirtley and Catalina Matthies each were on one of the relay wins.

Veronica Mathies took first in diving unopposed.