CLARKS SUMMIT – Abington Heights fought back to get a lead in its boys basketball home opener Dec. 11, but the Comets were far less effective in the brief time they had a chance to play with the lead against Williamsport.

The Comets led for just 2:37 of the 36 minutes against Williamsport with the last lead slipping away on Cole Johnson’s 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Johnson then winning the winning 16-foot jumper at the overtime buzzer to lift the Millionaires to a 48-46 victory.

“We played hard and we fought back, but in that last 50 seconds (of regulation), our inexperience showed,” Comets coach Ken Bianchi said.

Bianchi lamented consecutive turnovers in the last two minutes, then failing to secure a loose rebound in the lane with a chance to clinch the win.

“In the end, there’s no reason for us to lose when we had that three-point lead,” Bianchi said.

James Evans-McQuay won the battle on the floor for that rebound and skipped a pass out to an open Johnson on the right wing.

That play was the biggest factor in spoiling an Abington Heights comeback from 14-point deficits in the second and third quarters.

“We did well on the boards until it really counted,” Bianchi said.

Harry Johnson led the Comets with 15 points and eight rebounds. Corey Perkins added 14 points, six steals and four assists. Mike Malone had eight points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots.

Williamsport led, 30-16, with 5:42 left in the third quarter.

The Comets held the Millionaires scoreless for 5:37 at one point and outscored them, 23-6, until Evans-McQuay got to the rebound and found Cole Johnson.

Williamsport led throughout most of overtime, but Perkins hit the only Abington Heights 3-pointer of the game with 15 seconds left. His basket tied the game, leading to Johnson’s game-winner.

McQuay Johnson made nine of 10 shots while finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds. Cole Johnson had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Abington Heights 46

Pottsville 37

Harry Johnson scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and Abington Heights ran off 13 straight points in the third quarter of Friday’s home-court victory.

Pottsville scored the first basket of the second half for a 21-14 lead, but Abington Heights then surged in front, 27-21, late in the third quarter and remained ahead the rest of the way.

Johnson also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Corey Perkins scored 12 points.

The Comets used the win to bounce back from the loss to Williamsport and improve to 3-1 overall.

Abington Heights 48

Wyoming Valley West 29

Harry Johnson (16), Corey Perkins (12) and Michael Pusateri (11) all scored in double figures Dec. 9 when Abington Heights went to Wyoming Valley West and came away with the victory.

Abington Heights’ Phil Johnson is all alone taking a shot against Williamsport. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_AJ121819ABINGTONBBALL1.jpg Abington Heights’ Phil Johnson is all alone taking a shot against Williamsport. Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Corey Perkins loses control of the ball during last Wednesday’s game against Williamsport. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_AJ121819ABINGTONBBALL2.jpg Abington Heights’ Corey Perkins loses control of the ball during last Wednesday’s game against Williamsport. Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Kyle Nealon (No. 23) goes up for a shot against Williamsport’s James Evans-McQuay (2). https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_AJ121819ABINGTONBBALL3.jpg Abington Heights’ Kyle Nealon (No. 23) goes up for a shot against Williamsport’s James Evans-McQuay (2). Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Corey Perkins has a shot blocked by Williamsport’s Nassir Jones (No. 2). https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_AJ121819ABINGTONBBALL4.jpg Abington Heights’ Corey Perkins has a shot blocked by Williamsport’s Nassir Jones (No. 2). Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal

Game was only loss in first four for AH

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal