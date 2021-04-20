As I write this column on April 13, the exact date of the Dietrich Theater’s 20th Anniversary of its reopening, I decided to contact a few friends of the Dietrich and asked if they could help me write about its impact over the last 20 years.

The comments that they texted, related, or emailed make the 20 years of hard work and dedication so worth it. We are humbled by the comments that came flooding in.

“The Dietrich is a keystone of the Wyoming County,” says Gina Suydam, Executive Director of the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce.

“The Dietrich is a cornerstone of the Endless Mountains and Wyoming County,” beams Jean Ruhf, Executive Director of the Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau.

“The Dietrich means everything to the business and residential community,” relates Dianne Rosengrant, Realtor for Endless Mountains Realty.

“The Dietrich brings our community together, and introduces us to other cultures around the world with our film festivals,” remarks Sandy Austin, frequent patron.

“The Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater is a valued partner, and it is now a site to see murals of our history,” proudly acknowledges Cain Chamberlain, Executive Director of the Endless Mountains Heritage Region.

“The Dietrich is a diamond in the middle of town, and I hold it close to my heart,” reminisces Tom Henry, Wyoming County Commissioner. He got married at the Dietrich a year after the Dietrich reopened on April 13, 2002!

You can help us celebrate by dining and donating, as Six West at Shadowbrook invites you to Dine & Donate, on Thursday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., when 15% of your check will go the Dietrich Theater. The Dietrich Theater Fundraising Committee has organized this dine-in or takeout event, and invites you to go to www.dietrichtheater.com and look under “Events” to print out the voucher you need to present at Six West. The form is also on our Facebook page and you can also pick one up at the ticket booth at the Dietrich.

We have so many other events and classes coming up to tell you about. You must check out the Spring Film Festival from April 23 to May 13, 19 of the best foreign and independent films in 21 days. I have already made plans to see as many as I can. Pick up a brochure at the theater or read about them on our website.

Can you believe that Jay Steveskey, our favorite classical guitarist, will be back at the Dietrich for Classical Guitar Favorites on Sunday, June 6, at 3 p.m.? Sponsored by John Keker, in memory of Jessie Reppy Keker, the concert is free to all.

Toni Hockman is teaching another jewelry making class, this time to teach how to make a Labyrinth Temple Bracelet, all materials provided, on two Thursdays, May 20 and June 3, at 6:30 p.m. Toni is a master of jewelry making, and the class is a fun way to learn and make new friends.

You already probably know that we have ongoing yoga classes, but we want to announce that Thursday, June 3, at 10 a.m. at Riverside Park, we are introducing Qi Gong, another ancient practice, taught by Rosalie Allan, Certified Qi Gong Teacher. I can attest that it is almost like a moving meditation, practiced in a standing position. For information about or to register for this class or any class or event, call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022, Ext. 3.

When we can do so safely we will have a special celebration with all of you. Twenty years is a milestone and it needs to be celebrated. In the meantime, celebrate with us by attending one or more of our classes and events. When we celebrate 20 years, we celebrate all of you who have helped make us a cornerstone, keystone, a diamond in the middle of town.