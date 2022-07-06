🔊 Listen to this

Civil War history came alive on Tunkhannock’s Founders Day at the Dietrich Theater when Gary Tewksbury and author Ron Kirkwood set the scene for what occurred at Gettysburg in July of 1863. Gary shared all the dramatic details of Pickett’s Charge, and after the performance he and Alonzo Cushing, reenacted by Cole Stauffer, stood guard at Gary’s diorama of Pickett’s Charge, ready to answer questions about that famous battle of the war.

Ron Kirkwood told a story of what was happening on the home front: how the Spangler Farm in Gettysburg was totally transformed into a hospital and critical care facility to take care of the thousands of wounded soldiers. Kirkwood’s book is Too Much for Human Endurance: The George Spangler Farm Hospitals and the Battle of Gettysburg. The Spangler family never received any recompense for their generosity, even though confined to one bedroom. Gruesome piles of amputated arms and legs were buried nearby. Thank you, Gary and Ron, for an outstanding historical retelling of what soldiers and families endured not so long ago.

Viola Henning, Chair of the Dietrich Fundraising Committee, told me that they actually ran out of tickets for their basket raffle on Founders Day. That was a first! The Strawberry Shortcake booth was also very popular, selling a perfect combination of cake, strawberries and whipped cream, perfect for a hot summer day. Thank you to all the volunteers who assembled the baskets and prepared and sold them, as well as those who helped with the Dietrich’s signature strawberry shortcake.

Founders Day ended with the return of Shakespeare in the Park at Riverside Park in Tunkhannock, this year Gamut Theatre Group of Harrisburg brought us A Midsummer Night’s Dream, drawing an audience of at least 200 adults and children and at least 2 well behaved dogs! Gamut Theater actors love to come to our beautiful pavilion on the bank of the Susquehanna River, their last traveling performance of the year. Young and old members of the audience concur that this performance was the best of their Riverside Parks performances so far, so whimsical and joyous, complete with contemporary music and dress. Guest actors joined the troupe, including children from their acting classes, adding a wonderful dimension. We thank the Overlook Estate Foundation for again sponsoring our Shakespeare in the Park, the perfect ending to a perfect Founders Day.

Some of us remember when the Susquehanna River showed another side, one of destruction and disaster, as it did on June 23, 1972. On Sunday, July 10, at 3:00 p.m. our friends at WVIA bring a new documentary to the Dietrich – Agnes 50: Life After the Flood. This free presentation includes a discussion with the filmmaker, Al Monelli, and a chance for you to tell your stories about Agnes. Make your free reservations at www.wvia.org or by calling 570-836-1022 x2

Next week, after attending Preview Day, I look forward to writing about some of the films of Summer Fest that I will make sure to see from July 15 to August 4. I will also bring you many reasons why Saturday, July 23 should be on your calendar – Tunkhannock’s River Day at Riverside Park.

In so many ways all of these events happen because we at the Dietrich Theater have so much support from people like you. There are so many ways to help and you have been there for us. Whether it is attending our movies or events or classes, working with committees to make them happen, helping us maintain our building and grounds or helping fund our programs – we are dependent on all you do for us. Thank you one and all.