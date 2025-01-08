Dalton Community Library is looking forward to a busy 2025.

As we step into a fresh new year, let us embrace the chance to prioritize our health, cultivate meaningful relationships and pursue new goals or hobbies in the coming year.

Beginning Jan. 6, our library hours will be changing with more evening time for community usage including gaming and meetings. Our new hours are: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. We are closed Wednesdays and Sundays.

Lackawanna County Library System’s Winter Challenge, “Birds of a Feather Read Together,” for all ages, is right around the corner, running from Feb. 3 to 28. More information will be available on the LCLS County Library System website and Dalton Community Library Facebook page. You can also call the library 570-563-2014.

Our year-end program for 2024, Steven’s cooking demonstration with generous food donation from our longtime business partners Beta Bread and Los Amigos, was well attended and enjoyed by all. Please watch for more adult and children’s programs to be scheduled in this coming year.

Saturday Spotlight will have our first book discussion this year on Jan. 25. We meet 10:30 a.m. to noon every third Saturday. This month, we will shine our spotlight on “James” by Percival Everett.

Our Bridge group meets from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday. Whether you are new at the game or a pro, we encourage new members to join us.

Please keep in mind this winter, if you are doing any sorting or downsizing, our spring book sale is right around the corner. Any book donations are greatly appreciated.

January is National Hobby Month, so please stop into our library and check out our monthly display of books for all ages.

Dalton Community Library Board and staff thank all the patrons and visitors who have utilized our library. We are looking forward to another busy year. Here’s to new beginnings and endless possibilities.

Happy New Year!