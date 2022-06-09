Rallies to take place Saturday across region

Six months into 2022, the U.S. has witnessed over 240 mass shooting events — more incidents than the number of days elapsed in the year so far.

On Saturday, local organizations will take to the streets in three Northeastern Pennsylvania cities “to demand that lawmakers pass common sense gun reform and safety regulations.”

Action Together NEPA and other area organizations will join the March for Our Lives national call to hold rallies across the nation through events set for Wilkes Barre, Scranton, and Bloomsburg.

Organizers are asking the public to join them.

“Following countless mass shootings and recent instances of gun violence in our communities, members are marching again to implore elected officials to prioritize public safety and gun reform,” a release issued Thursday stated.

“They are asking federal and state-level officials to pass measures such as background checks, extreme risk protection orders, safe storage laws, an assault weapons ban, and limits on high capacity magazines,” the release continued, adding: “All these measures are supported by the vast majority of Americans.”

The events will feature remarks from teachers, faith leaders, elected officials, community members, and students, “culminating in a procession of solidarity and resolve.”

They come as lawmakers are locked in fierce battles that have typically split along party lines.

On Thursday, the U.S. House approved a “red flag” bill that would allow families, police and others to ask federal courts to order the removal of firearms from people at extreme risk of harming themselves or others.

The bill passed on a mostly party-line vote of 224-202 — but, the Associated Press reported, likely stands little chance of passing in the Senate.

Five Republican lawmakers voted for the bill: Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Chris Jacobs of New York, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Fred Upton of Michigan. Only Fitzpatrick is seeking reelection. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine was the only Democratic member to vote no.

The scheduled NEPA events are as follows:

Scranton

• When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

• Starting point: The Marketplace at Steamtown, 300 Lackawanna Ave.

• Route: March will commence at the mall, across from the state building, and proceed to the Lackawanna County Courthouse.

Wilkes-Barre

• When: 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

• Starting point: Public Square

• Route: March will begin at Public Square and proceed to the Luzerne County Courthouse.

Bloomsburg

• When: 3-4:30 p.m.

• Starting point: Columbia County Courthouse, 35 W. Main St.

• Route: March will begin at the Columbia County Courthouse, stop for reflection at Rosemont Cemetery, and proceed to the fountain at Market Street Square.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ActionTogether.NEPA.