Why does everyone love Tunkhannock?

Venture far from here and say you are from Tunkhannock, and you probably hear comments like, “What a charming little town with its wonderful restaurants and shops!” or “We love to go to Tunkhannock to see a movie and have lunch at our favorite restaurant.” I hear comments like this all the time. Our little town has an envied reputation — and it deserves it.

On Friday, September 23, you have an opportunity to experience the Tunkhannock ambiance by reserving your seats at the Dietrich Theater’s Oktoberfest Opening Night Gala. Our opening nights are legendary. You will be greeted with a choice of your favorite drink, one of our soft drinks or your favorite wine and beer from Nimble Hill Winery and Brewery. Then just picture a cruise ship buffet, tables laden with delectable hors d’oeuvres, each local restaurant showing off an old favorite or a new scrumptious and incredible taste experience. All this is just the prelude to the evening that celebrates our town eateries: Twigs Restaurant & Café, The Fireplace Restaurant, T & C Grille/Bakery, Samario’s Pizza, and Ma Greenley’s BBQ. The two movies of the evening are Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and Brian and Charles. Between the movies experience a spread of our own hometown baked goods from T & C Grille/Bakery. Another smorgasbord! Best of all, experience the excitement of the evening, the chance to meet and talk with others who cannot wait to see some of the foreign and independent films that will be on the screen for Fall Film Festival until October 13. Call Mary at 570-836-1022 ex 3 and reserve your tickets. We cannot wait to welcome you!

At Preview Day my friends Sarah and Linda and I checked 10 of the films we would like to see – 10 of the 23 films in Fall Film Festival. Ronnie Harvey, our Film Booker, told us a must-see for most of us is the charming animated film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. “It is a children’s film made for adults,” notes Ronnie with a smile. That statement alone makes me want to see it! He added that if there is a theme that dominates the 23, it is –journeys. Journeys of all kinds: personal and spiritual, journeys that take us to new places. Next week I will tell you about some of the films that take us on those journeys.

In the meantime, fall classes for children and adults are coming up, classes like Preschool Mixed Media and Mixed Media for Kids. Our Touch-a-Truck event- a rain or shine event- is on Saturday, September 17 from 11:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. at Lazybrook Park on Route 6. Our Dietrich Fundraising Committee guarantees a fun afternoon for the young and the young at heart.

There is so much to give us pride about our little town of 1,699. Come out and help us celebrate. We do it all just for you!