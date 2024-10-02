Through a new local initiative that begins in October 2025, art aficionados will be able to take a self-guided tour through a variety of art studios belonging to local artists. The initiative, which is aimed at bridging the gap between artists and the community, will also feature dedicated exhibits at the Gathering Place and the Waverly Community House. A variety of demonstrations will be held by the artists themselves in their own studios, and their work will be available for purchase.

“I think this is an important event for our community. We are lucky to have so many talented artists in our area. Supporting the arts is a big part of the Waverly Community House’s mission, so we are thrilled to be part of this event,” said Kathy Wright, program and events coordinator for Waverly Community House and committee member.

The tour will consist of travel from one studio or designated location to the next. Brochures will be provided, and information will also be available online.

Artists will hail from Clarks Summit, Clarks Green, Waverly Township, Dalton, Glenburn Township, Ransom Township, South Abington Township, Newton Township, and North Abington Township.

“This studio tour offers a special chance for the community to connect with the creative process and develop a deeper appreciation for the arts. It also allows for more personal, interactive engagement with artists. By supporting them through their patronage, community members help sustain their work, allowing artists to keep creating locally and enriching the area’s creative culture,” said Cunningham.

Supported mediums include painting, photography, pottery, glass, fiber art, sculpture and woodworking.

“Art is such a small word but its reach is infinite. Art creates wonder, it educates, it gives us a reason to contemplate and most of all it brings people together. It is a large part of the Gathering Place. Art has no prejudice against age, race, gender or ability. Everyone can enjoy art and everyone can create art. The Gathering Place is very excited to be part of this project,” said Dori Waters, president of The Gathering Place.

“Now is the time, as it has been for years, to follow the lead of other NEPA communities in launching our own annual art studio tour,” said Peter Hoffer, committee member. “Highlighting the many accomplished artists living and working among us will further enhance cultural life in the Abingtons. I can count over 20 active artists within a ten-mile radius of my home and studio in Waverly. Several artists are married couples and work at the same location. These local artists have all shown a lifetime dedication to their art and have received notable recognition. As a participating artist and longtime Abington resident, I am pleased to be a part of this promising and exciting project and look forward to the development.”

Entries open on Oct. 1, and the deadline to enter is Dec. 31. Those interested in applying can visit artoftheabingtons.com and fill out an application.

Artists must submit four photos of their art and one photo of their studio on the website. There is an application fee of $25.

The tour dates are planned for Aug. 15, 16 and 17, 2025. On Aug. 15, the scheduled time is 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Aug. 16 and 17, the scheduled time is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“I am very excited about this. I think the artist studio tour is a great way for working artists to connect with the community and share their work in a relaxed and inviting setting. It’s a chance for art lovers and collectors to discover beautiful pieces right in their own backyard, meet the artists behind the work and enjoy a memorable day out,” said Cunningham.