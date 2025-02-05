S. ABINGTON TWP. — The Chinchilla United Methodist Church had a long history in the Abington area. The church at one time had hundreds of members. Over time, the numbers continued to decrease. The church held Christmas services in 2024 with only seven people attending. The decision was made to close the church at the end of 2024.

Norma Winowich was a member of the church since 1998. She participated in Sunday School, Bible study, craft fairs, Easter Egg hunts, Trunk or Treat, and Lunch and Learn.

“The church closed due to a decline in the congregation. COVID played a very big part in that. The youngest church member was my grandson, P.J. who is 21, and the rest of the congregation were older. It was a very difficult decision to close. We will remember that the building is not the church; it is the congregation. The church is beautiful. The most important thing I liked was that we were a family. The people were very welcoming, caring and giving,” said Winovich.

The first Methodist service was held in 1818 in the log home of Ephraim Leach. The service was held by the Rev. George Peck. The services were held in this house until a frame schoolhouse was built on a site across from where South Abington Elementary School is today. The services were held there until 1868, when a little white church was built that was located at the triangle formally made by the intersection of Clarks Green Road and Route 6 and 11.

Oct. 21, 1869, saw the charter of the Methodist Episcopal Church of Chinchilla granted by Judge Fred W, Gunster. The Chinchilla church became part of the Clarks Summit charge in in 1896 and remained until 1913 when it became attached to the Clarks Green Church. It remained a part of the Clarks Green charge until it became a one-station charge in 1956.

The church then moved to the corner of Holgate Street and Northern Boulevard in 1900.

The present church was built in 1924. The land selected was to be the right of Route 81 passes over Layton Rd. The land was purchased from the Gas and Water Company. The church of Morden Gothic Design was dedicated on March 18, 1962.

Abington Christian Academy rented space in the church and has relocated to a new location.

Jean Jenkin Stepheson has attended the Chinchilla United Methodist her whole life. Her parents, the late William and Mildred Jenkin, started taking her when she was an infant.

She and her husband, Tom, married in the former Chinchilla United Methodist Church after he served in the Navy. They have been married for 71 years.

Tom Stephenson served in many roles in the church such as chairman of the Boy Scouts, Sunday School Supervisor and a board member.

Jean Stephenson remembers the women’s social classes held once a month.

They both served as youth advisors, taking youth groups to Sky Lake in New York and Sea Isle City in New Jersey after school let out in June. There were about 45 to 50 children from all the different churches who would come for activities at the church.

The two remembered dances were not held in the church, but a square dance was held once a month at Francis Smith’s, which was a block from the church.

“Dances were not allowed to be held in the church,” said Tom Stephenson.

The church had potluck dinners and turkey dinners. Once a month, orders would be taken and between 500 and 600 Welsh cookies would be made at the church. Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and other groups also used the church.

“It was a very active church. People were so nice and someone was always there to help you,” said Jean Stephenson.

“There are many memories there,” said Tom Stephenson.

“It is sad it closed,” said Giles Stanton, a longtime church member.

“I enjoyed the group of people, getting to know them and ministering them. I served as a bridge for what they were used to and exploring new church families,” said Marianne Meyer, who was a certified lay minister for 6 months at the Chinchilla United Methodist Church and is now at Waverly United Methodist Church.