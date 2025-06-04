Former NFL quarterback and current NFL analyst Ron Jaworski served as keynote speaker and was honored with a citation of recognition at Marywood University’s 107th commencement ceremony.

Keystone College President John F. Pullo, Sr. ’69, center, gathers with program participants prior to the College’s 154th Commencement on Saturday, May 17, on campus in La Plume. Joining Pullo are: Rolando J. Rodriguez, DPT ’18, Commencement Speaker, Kirby K. Hickey ’65, Board of Trustees Chair, Abril Coselino, 2025 Outstanding Graduate, and Vicki A Stanavitch, Ph.D. ’92, Provost and Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs.

English graduates pose for a photo prior to the start of Penn State Scranton’s commencement on May 10. From left: River Moon, Halle O’Neil, Evan Bannon; Nicholas Lowe, Elizabeth (Ellie) Alin and Taylor Belknap.

More than 550 graduate degrees were conferred Sunday, May 18, at The University of Scranton’s graduate commencement ceremony. The event, which was held at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township, included the awarding of master’s and doctoral degrees.

CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY

Local students named to dean’s honor list

The following local students at Cedarville University were named to the dean’s honor list for the spring 2025 semester. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

• Kristian Figueroa, Clark Summit.

• Mikayla Measley, Factoryville.

COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA

Clarks Summit student inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Irene Van Riper, Clarks Summit, was recently elected to membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania.

Van Riper is among approximately 20,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

DESALES UNIVERSITY

S. Abington Twp. resident performs in ‘Singin’ in the Rain’

South Abington Township resident and DeSales University Theatre major Teddy Novak played Rod, Gaspard de la Nuit in The Royal Rascal film, Villain-Rogue in The Dueling Cavalier film, a Villain in The Dancing Cavalier film, and understudy Cosmo Brown in the university’s Act 1 production of “Singin’ in the Rain” from April 24 through May 4.

Act 1 is the highly acclaimed producing arm of the DeSales University School of Performing Arts that encourages students to bring truth and beauty to the world through their art forms in plays, musicals, children’s theatre, dance concerts, and film festivals.

Based on the 1952 MGM film, “Singin’ in the Rain” is the story of a movie studio and its leading actors, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont, navigating the new talking picture technology.

Recreating the film for the stage necessitated a collaboration among all three majors in the School of Performing Arts. In addition to the production being a dance-heavy show, the filmed portions fostered cooperation with students from the TV/film major. Filming occurred on location as well as the University’s virtual production studio, a cutting-edge space with the latest virtual production technology, which has been used on many Hollywood television shows and movies.

DUQUESNE UNIVERSITY

Waverly resident named to dean’s list

Anthony Thomas Curra, Waverly Township, was named to the dean’s list for spring 2025 at Duquesne University. Curra, Abington Heights High School Class of 2024, is a sports media and information major.

EAST STROUDSBURG UNIVERSITY

Scott Twp. resident earns doctorate degree

A total of 1,086 students received degrees from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania during three commencement exercises on May 9 and May 10.

Michael Slesinski, Scott Township, was among those to graduate, earning a Doctor of Education in educational leadership and administration.

GEISINGER COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES

College holds 13th commencement ceremony

Geisinger College of Health Sciences’ School of Medicine held its 13th commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 10. 115 members of the class of 2025 received a diploma, including the following Abington-area residents.

• McKinley Carey, South Abington Township.

• Sydney Dana, Dalton.

• Jacob Linker, Dalton.

• Maaz Siddiqui, Clarks Summit.

KEAN UNIVERSITY

Waverly Twp. student named to dean’s list

Kean University announced Caroline Pease, Waverly Township, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2024 academic term.

Pease is studying Communication – Public Relations at Kean, a national R2 research institution and New Jersey’s urban research university.

The Dean’s List recognizes undergraduate students who have completed at least 12 credits and achieved a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.45 or higher. Last semester, 3,010 undergraduate students were named to the Dean’s List.

KEYSTONE COLLEGE

Abington-area residents graduate

Keystone College celebrated its 154th commencement on Saturday, May 17, during a ceremony on the college’s campus in La Plume. Degrees were conferred upon 219 students.

The following local students received degrees.

Master of Accountancy:

• Anthony J. Harding, Scott Township.

Master of Business Administration:

• Courtney Elizabeth Dwyer, Nicholson.

• Stephanie Pearl Smulek, South Abington Township.

Master of Science in Criminal Justice:

• Luke Charles Cruver, Factoryville

• Makiya Louise Masters, Clarks Summit.

• Master of Science in Sport Leadership Management:

• Kaylee Jade Beckage, Jermyn.

Bachelor of Arts:

• Casey Rowan Best, Mayfield.

• Kristian Gabriel Milas, Dalton.

Bachelor of Science:

• Filipe Azevedo, Clarks Summit.

• Sydney Elizabeth Barbini, Dalton.

• Tyler Michael Berkhimer, Dalton.

• Riley Mae Berry, Factoryville.

• Anna Beth Domiano, Clarks Summit.

• Abigail Kathryn Fata, Dalton.

• Celia Lynn Fortney, Factoryville.

• Quinton Daniel Frampton, Factoryville.

• Olivia Ann Hancock, Clarks Green.

• Dalten E. Klinges, Nicholson.

• Joshua Francis Kovaleski, Jermyn.

• Molly Elizabeth O’Malley, Clarks Summit.

• Steven Piatt, Mayfield.

• Corey Thomas Scochin, Scott Township.

• Yuna Song, South Abington Township.

• Dawn Roxanne Stanley, Dalton.

• Korrine Elizabeth White, Factoryville.

Associate in Science:

• Austin K. Fortney, Factoryville.

• Jase Ronald Hughes, Factoryville.

Associate in Applied Science:

• Lauren Ashley Kuchinski, South Abington Township.

KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA

Clarks Green resident earns degree

Kutztown University has conferred degrees for 414 students for the 2024 fall semester and 2025 winter session.

Kristin M Lipkus, Clarks Green, received a Bachelor of Science in dlementary dEducation 4-8 – 4-8 math and social ctudies, summa cum laude.

Kutztown University announces degree conferment twice a year, once in the winter and once in the summer. Commencement exercises are held in May and December; however, students finish the requirements for graduation throughout the entire year.

The cumulative grade point average necessary for honors distinction is: with honor (cum laude) 3.40; with high honor (magna cum laude) 3.60 and with highest honor (summa cum laude) 3.80.

Students who have requested privacy (FERPA) are not listed publicly.

LEBANON VALLEY COLLEGE

North Abington Township student named to dean’s list

Megan Heard, North Abington Township, is one of more than 800 Lebanon Valley College students named to the dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester. Dean’s list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.

Heard is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science at The Valley and is a graduate of Abington Heights High School.

College celebrates 155th commencement

Nearly 400 students in the Lebanon Valley College Class of 2025 celebrated their educational and personal accomplishments during a morning commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 10. Another 193 graduate-level students participated in a separate afternoon ceremony.

Abington-area students include:

• Ashley Darrow, Dalton, Bachelor of Science in neuroscience, magna cum laude.

• Justine Klotz, Clarks Summit, Bachelor of Science in psychology.

MARYWOOD UNIVERSITY

Abington-area residents receive degrees

More than 950 students, including August, December, May, and international graduates, were part of Marywood University’s 107th annual commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 1 p.m., Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, in Wilkes-Barre Twp.

Marywood University’s two colleges, including the College of Health Sciences and the Reap College of Creative and Professional Studies, conferred degrees on undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students who hail from 23 states and 6 countries. Business, physician assistant studies, and social work were the top graduate level degree granting programs. Business, architecture, and nursing were the top undergraduate level degree granting programs.

Former NFL QB/current NFL analyst and successful entrepreneur Ron Jaworski served as keynote speaker. Mr. Jaworski was honored with a citation of recognition during the ceremony.

Local graduates are as follows.

College of Health Sciences, Master of Arts:

• Evan Cobb, Factoryville.

• Eric Nole, Clarks Summit

College of Health Sciences, Master of Science:

• Mara Hamm, South Abington Township.

• Allison Nealon, Clarks Green.

• Siena Rainey, Clarks Summit.

College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science:

• Seth Blakiewicz, South Abington Township.

• Izabella Chmil, Scott Township.

• Breanna Frazier, Township.

• Willow McDonald, South Abington Township.

• Gianna Snell, Jermyn.

• South Abington Township.

College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Nursing:

• Madison Fox, Clarks Summit.

• Gianna Marturano, South Abington Township.

College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Social Work:

• Alyssa Tkacz, South Abington Township.

Reap College of Creative and Professional Studies, Master of Arts:

• Brady Savani, Clarks Green.

Reap College of Creative and Professional Studies, Master of Arts in Teaching:

• Raymond Havey, Clarks Summit.

• Sheila Vannort, Jermyn.

Reap College of Creative and Professional Studies, Master of Business Administration:

• Matthew Lastauskas, Waverly Township.

• Corey Perkins, Clarks Summit.

• Tyler Prudente, Scott Township.

Reap College of Creative and Professional Studies, Master of Fine Arts:

• Zachary Yahn, South Abington Township.

Reap College of Creative and Professional Studies, Master of Science:

• Colin Dempsey, Factoryville.

• Summer Klikus, Mayfield.

• Sarah Martin, Clarks Summit.

• Danielle Ross, South Abington Township.

Reap College of Creative and Professional Studies, Bachelor of Arts:

• Olivia Arcuri, South Abington Township.

Reap College of Creative and Professional Studies, Bachelor of Business Administration:

• Mia Angelicola, Waverly Township.

• Riley Mulherin, South Abington Township.

• David Nichols, Scott Township.

• Casey Penzone, Jermyn.

• Trevor Thomas, South Abington Township.

• Christian Winkler, Jermyn.

Reap College of Creative and Professional Studies, Bachelor of Fine Arts:

• Mary Boyle, Clarks Summit.

• Julie Eggleston, South Abington Township.

• Nicola Veniamin, Waverly Township.

Reap College of Creative and Professional Studies, Bachelor of Music:

• Emma Holbrook, Clarks Summit.

Reap College of Creative and Professional Studies, Bachelor of Science:

• Abigail Bonczek, Clarks Summit.

• Jolene Morais, Clarks Summit.

• Elyse Rehder, South Abington Township.

• Elizabeth Rembecki, South Abington Township.

MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY

Local students named to spring dean’s list

Students at Misericordia University qualify for the dean’s list with a 3.55 grade point average or higher. The following local students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester:

• Emma Blakiewicz, South Abington Township.

• Rebecca Chmiola, Scott Township.

• Paige Christopher, Factoryville.

• Cayley Goble, Dalton.

• Kaitlyn McIntyre, Factoryville.

• Lachlan Messner, Factoryville.

• Kayla Pardue, Dalton.

• Nathan Rosenski, Clarks Green.

• Maressa Salansky, Nicholson.

• Dominic Selvenis, South Abington Township.

• Brittany Staudinger, South Abington Township.

• Alyssa Steenback, Clarks Summit.

• Teagan Vokes, Dalton.

• Reilly Wagner, Scott Township.

• Matthew Warren, Clarks Summit.

MUHLENBERG COLLEGE

S. Abington Twp. resident earns degree

Marina Rose Rinkunas, South Abington Township, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Muhlenberg College this May. A member of the Class of 2025, and a graduate of Scranton Preparatory School, Rinkunas majored in theatre at the college.

Commencement was held on Sunday, May 18 in the PPL Center in Allentown.

PENN STATE SCRANTON

Abington-area residents graduate

On Saturday, May 10, Penn State Scranton welcomed 140 new alumni into the Penn State pride at its 57th commencement ceremony.

Penn State Scranton granted degrees in Biology, Business, Business Administration, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Corporate Communication, English, Finance, Human Development and Family Studies, Information Sciences and Technology, Information Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Multidisciplinary Studies, Nursing, Political Science, Project and Supply Chain Management and Psychology.

The Penn State Scranton 2025 graduates from the Abington area are:

Bachelor of Science in business:

• Christopher Hobbie, Clarks Summit.

• Santino Medico, South Abington Township.

Bachelor of Arts in English:

• Nicholas Lowe, Clarks Summit, summa cum laude.

• Halle O’Neil, Ransom Township, summa cum laude.

Bachelor of Science in human development and family studies:

• Wersverlie Compere, Dalton.

• Jessica Reed, Factoryville, cum laude.

• Sadie Stevens, South Abington Township.

Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering:

• James LaBelle, Clarks Green

Bachelor of Science in nursing:

• Samantha Sashko, Clarks Summit.

• Alexandra Wardach, Clarks Summit.

Bachelor of Arts in psychology:

• Victoria Wardach, Clarks Summit.

Bachelor of Science in psychology:

• Sarah Hankee, Clarks Summit.

PENNSYLVANIA WESTERN UNIVERSITY

Dalton student earns dean’s list honor

Deegan Ross, Dalton, was named to PennWest’s spring 2025 dean’s list.

In order to attain academic honor, degree-seeking students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 graded credit hours.

Ross studies at the Clarion Campus.

SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY

Factoryville student named to dean’s list

Tayan Hazlett, Factoryville, was named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Spring 2025 Dean’s List. The spring terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

University announces spring 2025 president’s list

The following Abington-area students were named to the spring 2025 president’s list at SNHU. The spring terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

• Ineisha Purnell, South Abington Township.

• John Armbruster, Clarks Summit.

• Brittany Harris, Clarks Summit.

• Connor Jones, Clarks Summit.

UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON

S. Abington Twp. student inducted into Criminal Justice Honor Society

Buse Onat, South Abington Township, was among the University of Scranton students inducted into Alpha Phi Sigma, the national honor society for criminal justice students.

For induction into the honor society, students must be a junior or senior having a criminal justice major or minor, complete at least four criminal justice courses, maintain a 3.2 grade point average overall as well as in criminal justice, and have a standing in the top 35% of the class. The University’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1982.

Onat is a senior majoring in cybercrime and homeland security at the Jesuit university.

Dalton student inducted into Foreign Languages Honor Society

Mariella McCue, Dalton, was among the 30 University of Scranton students inducted into Alpha Mu Gamma, the national honor society for students of foreign languages. The University’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1973.

McCue is a freshman international business major.

S. Abington Twp. student inducted into Counseling Honor Society

Michael Foder, South Abington Township, was among the 36 University of Scranton students inducted into Chi Delta Rho, the University’s chapter of Chi Sigma Iota, the international honor society for counseling. The international honor society was established in 1985 to recognize outstanding achievement and service within the profession of counseling. The University’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1994.

Foder is a graduate student pursuing a school counseling degree at the Jesuit university.

Dalton student inducted into communication, advertising honor societies

Mia Familetti, Dalton, was among the 18 University of Scranton students inducted into Lambda Pi Eta, the national honor society for communication majors. The national honor society was founded in 1985 to encourage high levels of scholarship and leadership in the field of communications. The University’s chapter was established in 1999.

Familetti is a senior English major.

Familetti was slso among the University of Scranton students inducted into Alpha Delta Sigma, the national honor society sponsored by the American Advertising Federation that recognizes and encourages scholastic achievement in advertising studies.

Dalton student wins award at advertising competition

Familetti was also among a team of 14 University of Scranton students who recently competed – and earned a “Best” award – at the National Student Advertising Competition, the nation’s premier competition of its kind.

The students in Professor Stacy Smulowitz’s, Ph.D., COMM 460 Advertising Competition course were tasked with researching, strategizing, campaign building and content creating for their client AT&T. The process played out over two semesters, culminating with a pitch meeting on April 11-12 at Pace University in New York City.

The Scranton team earned the Best Evolution Award and also placed ninth in District 2, a competitive field whose colleges and universities are from the northeast United States. Achieving such success requires extraordinary attention to detail and numerous tasks big and small, such as conducting focus groups and preparing a campaign plans book that was submitted to the judges who hailed from major agencies in the New York area.

The competition, supported by the American Advertising Federation, provides more than 2,000 college students the real-world experience of creating an entire campaign for a corporate client and panel of professional judges.

Local residents inducted into Healthcare Administration Honor Society

The following local residents were among the 32 University of Scranton students inducted into Upsilon Phi Delta, the national honor society for graduate and undergraduate students in healthcare administration programs. Students must have a minimum overall grade point average of 3.5 for induction. The University’s chapter of the honor society was established in 2002.

• Nicholas Davenport, Clarks Summit, a senior pursuing a health administration degree.

• Abigail Lynott, Dalton, a graduate student pursuing a Master of Health Administration degree.

• Richard Lopez, Clarks Summit, a graduate student pursuing a Master of Health Administration degree.

Clarks Green student inducted into Business Honor Society

Frank Rosenski, Clarks Green, was among the 29 University of Scranton students inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, the business honor society. To be considered for induction, students must rank in the upper seven percent of the junior class, upper 10% of the senior class or upper 20% of the graduating master’s class. The University’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1997.

Rosenski is a senior pursuing a finance degree.

Clarks Summit student inducted into Biology Honor Society

Gavin Grogan, Clarks Summit, was among the 41 University of Scranton students inducted into Beta Beta Beta, the national honor society for biology. For induction into the honor society, students must have completed at least three biology courses, maintained at least a 3.0 grade point average in biology, and be in good academic standing at the University. The honor society encourages undergraduate biological research through presentations at conventions, publication in the journal BIOS, and research/travel grants. The University’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1994.

Grogan is a sophomore biology major.

S. Abington Twp. student inducted into English Honor Society at Scranton

Allen Stankiewicz, South Abington Township, was among the University of Scranton students inducted into Sigma Tau Delta, the national honor society in English. For induction into the honor society, students must be majors or minors in English, theatre or secondary education/English, have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in English, theatre and writing courses and have an overall grade point average of 3.4 or higher. The University’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1980.

Stankiewicz is a junior English major.

Local residents inducted into Women’s Business Honor Society at Scranton

The following local residents were among the 49 University of Scranton students inducted into Omega Beta Sigma, the women’s business honor society. Induction is open to students who major or minor in business, have at least sophomore academic standing, and have a grade point average of 3.25 or higher. The University’s honor society was established in 1982.

• Phoebe Glidewell, Clarks Summit, a senior accounting major.

• Buse Onat, South Abington Township, a senior cybercrime and homeland security major.

Clarks Summit student inducted into Political Science Honor Society

Jared White, Clarks Summit, was among the University of Scranton students inducted into Pi Sigma Alpha, the national honor society in political science. Membership is limited to juniors and seniors with a grade point average of at least 3.4 in political science courses, and an overall rank in the top third of the class. The honor society was founded in 1920.

White is a senior political science major.

Clarks Summit student presents at Brain and Behavior Conference

Gerald J. Donahue, Clarks Summit, was among The University of Scranton undergraduate students who made poster presentations for the 2025 University of Scranton Brain and Behavior Conference, held Apr. 26 at the Loyola Science Center on campus.

Donahue, a neuroscience major, presented “Comparing Anxiety Levels in Castrated vs. Intact Mice Using the Elevated Plus Maze.”

Local residents among U of S Graduate Class of 2025

The following Abington-area residents were among the more than 550 graduates who were awarded master’s and doctoral degrees at The University of Scranton’s graduate commencement ceremony held May 18 at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township. Graduates received master’s degrees in numerous disciplines, as well as doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees in accounting, doctor of physical therapy degrees and doctor of nursing practice degrees. Graduates must have completed their academic requirements in August and December of 2024 or January and May of 2025.

• John P. McDonough, Waverly Township, earned a Master of Science degree in secondary education.

• Mark E. Symonds, South Abington Township, earned a Master of Science degree in cybercrime investigation and cybersecurity.

• Britney L. Walsh, Factoryville, earned a Master of Science degree in secondary education.

• Richard A. Lopez, Clarks Summit, earned a Master of Health Administration degree in health administration.

• Abigail R. Lynott, Dalton, earned a Master of Health Administration degree in health administration.

• Jessica M. Barletta, South Abington Township, earned a Master of Science degree in human resources management.

• Emma M. Gibson, South Abington Township, earned a Master of Science degree in clinical mental health counseling.

• Grace A. Okrepkie, Scott Township, earned a Master of Science degree in occupational therapy.

• Susan Su Stopper, Clarks Summit, earned a Master of Science degree in clinical mental health counseling.

• Katherine P. Fraenza, Clarks Summit, earned a Master of Accountancy degree in forensic accounting.

• Kyle M. Walsh, Clarks Summit, earned a Master of Accountancy degree in accountancy.

• Rami F. Ayad, Clarks Summit, earned a Master of Business Administration degree in supply chain management.

• Kyden Cash, Clarks Green, earned a Master of Business Administration degree in marketing.

• Julianna M. Crandle, Clarks Summit, earned a Master of Business Administration degree in accounting.

• Zachary D. Frisino, Clarks Green, earned a Master of Business Administration degree in business analytics.

• John Randy Fullwood, Clarks Summit, earned a Master of Business Administration degree in supply chain management.

• Rebecca E. Farrell, Clarks Summit, earned a Master of Science degree in business analytics.

• Arati Kishore, South Abington Township, earned a Master of Science degree in business analytics.

• Xiaobing Li, South Abington Township, earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in accounting.

Local residents among U of S Undergraduate Class of 2025

The following Abington-area residents were among the more than 725 graduates who took part in The University of Scranton’s undergraduate commencement ceremony held May 18 at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township. Bachelor’s and associate degrees were conferred to students who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2024, as well as January and May of 2025.

• Mia N. Familetti, Dalton, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, advertising/public relations and philosophy.

• Audrey B. Munley, Waverly Township, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

• Christopher J. Brennan, Dalton, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in information technology.

• Abigail F. Casal, South Abington Township, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in early and primary teacher education.

• Emma M. Corby, Factoryville, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.

• Michael J. Cordaro, Clarks Summit, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice.

• Amelia J. Farry, South Abington Township, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice.

• James R. Hankee, Clarks Summit, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering.

• Luciano P. Medico, South Abington Township, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.

• Nicholas K. Davenport, Clarks Summit, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in health administration.

• William Walsh, Factoryville, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology.

• Gray-Paul Bossi, South Abington Township, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting.

• Grace E. Boyle, Clarks Summit, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance.

• Vilfredo Marquez, South Abington Township, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.

• Frank G. Rosenski, Clarks Green, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance.

• Anika H. Sehne, Dalton, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in international business.

WILKES UNIVERSITY

Local students awarded degrees at commencement

Wilkes University awarded more than 700 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 78th spring commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 17. The ceremony for graduate students receiving doctoral and master’s degrees was held at 10 a.m., while the ceremony for undergraduates receiving bachelor’s degrees was held at 3 p.m. Both ceremonies were held in the McHale Athletic Center in the Simms Center on Main, 169 South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

The degrees conferred include approximately 279 bachelor’s, 341 master’s and 86 doctoral degrees.

The following Abington-area residents are among the graduates:

• Ashley Selige, Clarks Summit, Master of Science in Education.

• Justin Collins, Dalton, Doctor of Education in educational leadership.

• Haley Callahan, South Abington Township, Bachelor of Arts in elementary and early childhood education.

• Alexis Minich, Clarks Summit, Bachelor of Arts in elementary and early childhood education.

• Briah Giberson, Dalton, Bachelor of Arts in elementary and early childhood education.

• Bennett Kubic, Waverly Township, Bachelor of Arts in history.

• Michael Show, Clarks Summit, Bachelor of Business Administration in management.

• Marina Castellano, Clarks Summit, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.

• Jacqueline Burke, Dalton, Master of Science in Nursing.

• Shannon Kehoe, Waverly Township, Master of Science in Nursing.

• Christyl Richards, South Abington Township, Master of Science in Nursing.

• David Bass, Ransom Township, Master of Arts in Teaching with an initial certification in social studies.