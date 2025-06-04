County to distribute farm market vouchers

SCRANTON — Lackawanna County’s Area Agency on Aging and Department of Community Relations will distribute vouchers with which income-eligible county residents 60 or older may purchase fresh foods at farmers’ markets.

Anyone 60 or older, by Dec. 31 of this year, may obtain vouchers if their annual household income is at or below the following levels: one person, $28,953; two people, $39,128; three people, $49,303; four people, $59,478; five people, $$69,365; six people, $79,828.

Each eligible person will receive five $5 checks. That is half of last year’s $50 benefit. It was reduced because it no longer is supplemented by pandemic relief funds.

Anyone seeking vouchers must appear in person and bring valid identification. If an eligible senior cannot attend, a proxy may do so. Proxy forms are available at LackawannaAging.org. The county Area Agency on Aging, Lackawanna County Government Center, 123 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, 570-963-6740, also will mail them upon request. A proxy may pick up vouchers for up to four people.

The distribution schedule:

June 17 — Merli-Sarnoski Park, 9 a.m. to noon.

June 18 — Throop Senior Community Center, 500 Sanderson St., Throop, 9 a.m. to noon; and Mid Valley Senior Community Center, 310 Church St., Jessup, 9 a.m. to noon.

June 23 — North Pocono Senior Community Center, 6 John J. Michaels Dr., Covington Twp., 9 a.m. to noon; and Taylor Senior Community Center, 700 S. Main St., Taylor, 9 a.m. to noon.

June 25 — Hillside Senior Community Center, 1151 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, 9 a.m. to noon.

June 26 — Scranton Senior Community Center, 1004 Jackson St., Scranton, 9 a.m. to noon; and Fallbrook Senior Community Center, 185 Fallbrook St., Carbondale, 9 a.m. to noon.

June 30 — Dunmore Senior Community Center, 1414 Monroe Ave., Dunmore, 9 a.m. to noon; and Scranton Jewish Community Center, 601 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, 9 a.m. to noon.

July 19 — South Scranton Farmers Market, 526 Cedar Ave., Scranton, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

July 23 — Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market, 900 Barring St., Scranton, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ACL announces brick paver project

CLARKS SUMMIT — Abington Community Library is celebrating its 65th anniversary this month and announced an Engraved Brick Paver community project.

Businesses, families and individuals may customize a 12-by-6-inch brick paver with a personalized message. The pavers will be incorporated into the sidewalk area of the Library as well as the entrance to the community garden. Whether you choose to celebrate a milestone, honor a loved one or cement your family’s legacy, a paver is a meaningful way to support the library and preserve history — both yours and the library’s.

The cost for a personalized paver is $100, (cash check or Venmo @AbingtonCommLib) and the purchase is tax deductible. Hosting unique fundraisers like this allows the library to collaborate with the community, continue to provide exceptional programming, and keep its doors open.

ACL’s mission is to facilitate lifelong learning, provide leisure-time activities and programming, support student research and encourage children, teens and adults to read. From programs including Storytimes and STEM learning for youth to leadership initiatives for teens and cooking classes for adults, the library is committed to being a welcoming community resource for everyone.

To learn more, go to lclshome.org/abington, or visit the Abington Community Library on Facebook and Instagram.

Wright Center to hold June Walk with a Doc event

SCRANTON — The Wright Center for Community Health invites the community to take a step toward improving their health by joining monthly Walk with a Doc events.

This physician-led initiative brings health care providers and community members together for an invigorating walk with doctors and other health care professionals. Participants will have the opportunity to exercise, engage with health care professionals and connect with new people.

The June Walk with a Doc event in Jermyn will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 7, at the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail. Walkers should gather at the Delaware Street Trailhead entrance.

The walks are free and open to the community, accommodating people of all ages and fitness levels. No pre-registration is necessary.

Walk with a Doc is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring communities through movement and conversation. According to the American Heart Association, walking for just 30 minutes a day can improve blood pressure and blood sugar levels, help maintain a healthy body weight, reduce the risk of obesity, enhance mental well-being and lower the risk of osteoporosis.

For information about the program, contact Melissa Germano-Ryczak at germanom@TheWrightCenter.org.

Juneteenth commemoration events planned

WAVERLY TWP. — The Waverly Community House and the Susquehanna County Historical Society announce upcoming events to commemorate Juneteenth.

This federal holiday celebrates the day when the Emancipation Proclamation was fully enforced. On that day in 1865, a quarter of a million enslaved people were finally declared free, two years after the proclamation became effective.

The Comm, 1115 N. Abington Road, Waverly Township, will celebrate Juneteenth at 10 a.m. June 19 with an unveiling of a new historic marker. After brief remarks by Program Manager E.J. Murphy, the public is invited to a free Destination Freedom Walking Tour. This tour focuses on the contributions of Waverly to the Underground Railroad.

The Susquehanna County Historical Society, 18 Monument St., Montrose, will present a Fireside Chat by E.J. Murphy of the Comm at 10 a.m. June 21. The discussion will focus on the relationship of Waverly and Montrose in the Underground Railroad. After the presentation, a tour of relevant historic sites in Montrose will be led by Cindy Wooden of the Center for Anti-Slavery Studies in Montrose.

This is a free event with limited seating. Reservations may be made by calling the Society at 570-278-1622 Monday through Thursday or by emailing info@susqcohistsoc.org.

ACL to host tech support program

CLARKS SUMMIT — Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., will host Teens and Tech Support for Seniors, a series of technology-related programming throughout 2025 and 2026 to bridge the digital divide for members of its community.

Students from surrounding schools will serve as technology tutors and address topics such as:

• “Cell Phone Basics.”

• “What Your iPad Can Do.”

• “General Laptop Applications.”

• “Streaming Services for Beginners.”

The library is able to offer the program thanks to a $2,500 grant from the Scranton Area Community Foundation.

Registration can be found on the Library’s event calendar at https://lclshome.org/libraries/abington-community-library/ or by calling the Library at 570-587-3440. Registration for individualized appointments may be made with Judy Detter at jdetter@albright.org.

The Wright Center to Host Tinnitus Support Group

SCRANTON — The Tinnitus Support Group of Northeast Pennsylvania will meet at 2 p.m. Friday, June 6, at The Wright Center for Community Health Mid Valley, 5 S. Washington Ave., Jermyn. Virtual meeting options are available for those unable to attend in person. There is no fee to attend. New members are welcome.

The support group welcomes individuals living with tinnitus, their loved ones, and anyone interested in understanding this complex audiological and neurological condition. Participants will have the opportunity to connect, share their experiences, and explore coping strategies in a compassionate and supportive environment.

Tinnitus, often described as ringing, buzzing, or whooshing in the ears or head, affects over 50 million adults across the U.S., with many experiencing its effects daily. For some, it can be a temporary nuisance, while for others, it becomes a chronic, life-altering condition.

For more information or to obtain the virtual meeting link, contact Nicole Flynn, director of the geriatrics service line at The Wright Center for Community Health, at flynnn@TheWrightCenter.org or 570-230-0019.

St. John’s plans fundraisers

MAYFIELD — Looking for a great deal on books and puzzles? Craving a delicious homemade meal? St. John’s has you covered.

The church will host a Used Book and Puzzle Sale, where people browse a variety of titles and over a hundred puzzles. Whether you’re an avid reader or love a good brain teaser, the event boasts something for everyone.

Plus, attendees can pick up a take-out-only pasta and meatball Alfredo dinner with creamy Alfredo sauce, pasta, and hearty meatballs.

Both sales will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 9 at St. John’s Center, Hill St., Mayfield. The cost for the meal is $15, which includes the main entre, salad, roll and dessert. For tickets, call Sandy Suey at 570-876-3576, Sasha Fedorchak at 570-466-4831 or the rectory at 570-876-0730.