Dinner will be held at Constantino’s in Glenburn Twp.

GLENBURN TWP. — CHOP Out Hunger, an organization that meets the diverse needs of food-insecure children and families, will host its first Feeding the Future Dinner at Constantino’s Catering on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

CHOP Out will be celebrating serving 50,000 students weekly across 21 counties in Pennsylvania.

There will be raffle baskets from sponsors and community members. Funds raised from the dinner will directly support its Backpack Program, which provides students with food to take home each week. It will also raise funds for its Mobile Pop-Up Pantries, which empower students to self-advocate.

“We are deeply grateful to our generous sponsors, along with the many community members who have donated their time, gift baskets, and support,” said Director of Development & Communications Rachel Santoro.

The evening will feature powerful impact stories that highlight the impact CHOP Out Hunger is making across the communities. It will also honor Ty Holmes, who has been a champion for CHOP Out Hunger’s mission, for his invaluable work to raise awareness about child hunger and to connect the organization with key community partners.

Holmes is the president of the Scranton School Board. He uses his voice to remind people the fact that there are kids who go home hungry. He and his wife, who has been a teacher for 28 years, brought snacks before classes started to thwart hunger in students.

“I just remind people how important this organization’s mission is, especially in the school district, where we have people who are facing hard times,” he said.

Holmes recalls not having enough food during his childhood. He shared that he was hungry and abused as a child. But that turned around when he was adopted by a police officer, whom he believed rescued him and motivated him to advocate for every child.

“Every time I look at a child, I see myself,” he said. “If this man (his dad) had not rescued me, my existence today would not be possible.”

Holmes is also a published author. He is currently writing a 10-book series called Tyler – The Unbreakable Kid. He recently finished his second book. This series is to inspire and remind the reader that we are capable of overcoming adversity. He lets readers know about how he endured physical and mental hardships at the hands of abusive parents before he was given a new life.

“Me writing this book is a way of opening up,” he said. “My life wasn’t always roses and peaches.”

Holmes is also a veteran. He spent 26 years in the military with the rank of Master Sergeant. Before becoming a member of the school board, he would read to children while dressed in his military uniform. The kids would call him ‘Sergeant Holmes’.

He has a wife, Margie, and two sons, Jordan (named after basketball great Michael Jordan) and Jerrell (named after Superman’s Kryptonian father).

Holmes said that he is both flabbergasted and grateful for his honor at the Feeding the Future Dinner. He was collecting food and dropping off non-perishable foods at different locations for the organization, A Veteran’s Vision. He asked the CHOP Out’s CEO and founder Dani Ruhf to get on board with CHOP Out Hunger. He was at one time president and ambassador of CHOP Out Hunger.

“Being able to continue to help them grow and increase the mission of eliminating and eradicating food insecurity, there’s nothing greater,” he said. “It brings a smile to my face. Everyone involved in child hunger is doing it from the best place in the world- the heart.”

CHOP Out Hunger is grateful to the generous sponsors and community members, who have donated their time, gift baskets, and support.

“It’s inspiring to see so many local partners come together to make our Feeding the Future Dinner possible.”