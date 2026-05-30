The United States Army Field Band & Soldiers Chorus will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at the Scranton Cultural Center at Masonic Temple, 420 N. Washington Ave., Scranton.

The concert is free, but tickets are required. There is a limit of four tickets per household.

The concert is part of the ensemble’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America.

The elite, 65-member band has toured all 50 states and 25 countries, presenting marches, overtures, popular, and patriotic music. The Soldiers Chorus is the vocal complement, with 24 members providing music of Broadway, barbershop quartet, Americana, as well as pop, rock, and R&B.

Tickets may be acquired at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC in person, by calling 570-344-1111, or via Ticketmaster.

For information and a full schedule of events, visit SCCMT.org.