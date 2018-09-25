Case Quattro to feature Pomegranate wine at Taste of the Abingtons event

Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal The back patio area at Case Quattro’s Peckville location is a popular spot for parties and live entertainment during the summer months. - Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Marlene Sebastianelli, owner of Case Quattro Winery, will participate in Taste of the Abingtons for the second time. - Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Case Quattro, located at 1542 Main St., Peckville, features more than 30 varieties of wine. -

PECKVILLE — Case Quattro Winery, 1542 Main St., will participate in the Rotary Club of the Abingtons 14th annual Taste of the Abingtons fundraising event from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30 at the Ramada Inn, South Abington Township.

“It’s always good to be a part of it,” Case Quattro owner Marlene Sebastianelli said. “I’m a graduate of Abington Heights, so it gets me back up that way.”

Sebastianelli will participate in the event for the second consecutive year and is looking forward to the conversation.

“A customer, who is part of the committee, really likes our wines,” she said. “He invited me to be a part of it.

“I got to meet a lot of new people and talk about my business. And, at the same time, learn about how I can help other businesses, too.”

Sebastianelli plans to feature Case Quattro’s Pomegranate wine, among others, at the event.

“It’s one of our top-selling sweets and it was a big hit last year,” she said.

She also plans to bring several dry red and white varieties.

“We’re known for our dry wines,” Sebastianelli said. “A lot of wineries don’t carry as much of a variety as we do and people really like it. Now that we’re coming into the holiday season, people are looking for more of the dry wines.”

According to Sebastianelli, Case Quattro has more than 34 different varieties of wine and the business offers six to eight local Pennsylvania beers, depending on the season.

The Peckville location has been open for 3 1/2 years and the business expanded with a location at 702 N. Blakely St., Dunmore this past July, which features a Happy Hour from 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays.

Sebastianelli added the business also accommodates parties and events, and hosts live entertainment.

The Peckville location has a back patio area where events are held in the summer months.

Case Quattro is also part of a Lackawanna County Wine Trail that features seven local wineries.

“We’re hoping people stay in the area versus going to New York or some of the bigger, outlying areas,” Sebastianelli said.

Tickets for the Taste of the Abingtons, which will feature beer, food and wine tastings, may be purchased for $25 at the door, from a Rotarian or by calling Diane Calabro at 570-587-5050. The event will also include raffles and door prizes, along with music and entertainment.

The back patio area at Case Quattro’s Peckville location is a popular spot for parties and live entertainment during the summer months. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_ABJ-Taste-Quattro-2.jpg The back patio area at Case Quattro’s Peckville location is a popular spot for parties and live entertainment during the summer months. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Marlene Sebastianelli, owner of Case Quattro Winery, will participate in Taste of the Abingtons for the second time. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_ABJ-Taste-Quattro-3.jpg Marlene Sebastianelli, owner of Case Quattro Winery, will participate in Taste of the Abingtons for the second time. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Case Quattro, located at 1542 Main St., Peckville, features more than 30 varieties of wine. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_ABJ-Taste-Quattro-1.jpg Case Quattro, located at 1542 Main St., Peckville, features more than 30 varieties of wine. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.