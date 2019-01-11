SCRANTON — Alexa Bolock, of Waverly, and nine other Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) students were named the first Abigail Geisinger Scholars.

Through the program, these 10 doctors-in-training have committed to staying in the region Geisinger serves to practice medicine.

The announcement marks the first Abigail Geisinger Scholars Program awards distribution to qualified medical students at GCSOM. The program selects students through a competitive application process. Those chosen pay no tuition, in exchange for an obligation to work at Geisinger once they finish residency. Preference is given to students who express a desire to care for the communities Geisinger serves. Selection criteria includes demonstrated financial need, academic merit, diversity and predictors of whether the applicant is likely to stay in the region Geisinger serves. According to Dr. Steven J. Scheinman, M.D., GCSOM president and dean, no fewer than 10 awards will be made annually, with an eye toward expanding the number of recipients in the coming years.

According to the American Association of Medical Colleges (AAMC), average medical student debt is $192,000 and one out of five students accumulates debt of more than $300,000. GCSOM students graduate with an average debt of $256,000. Such debt can drive students’ career decisions. The Abigail Geisinger Scholars Program debt forgiveness empowers GCSOM students to follow their passion, not their balance sheet.