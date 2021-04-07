Hooked on State Street owners have local roots

Hooked on State Street opened in February of 2019 and is owned by Arthur and Melanie “Mel” Rivaldo. They also have a food truck. He has been in the food business for 20 years.

“We wanted to have the opportunity to come back home and be close to family,” said Arthur Rivaldo. “My wife Melanie grew up here in Clarks Summit so it has been great being back home.”

The restaurant serves seafood, Asian, tropical and American fare such as Grilled Pacific Sword Fish, Chinese Steak egg rolls, Spicy Tuna Salad, Hooked Sushi Tuna Tower and Crunchy Crab Roll.

The menu has appetizers and salads, sandwiches such as crab cake bacon, lettuce and tomato and Sand Bar Taco’s, such as Maine lobster tacos, and blackened tuna tacos. The menu also offers entrees, such as and shrimp and fries and lobster mac and cheese as well as dishes for younger customers called Sofie’s Corner.

According to WNEP Channel 16, The Abington Lion’s Club helped Hooked on State Street to put together a fish fry and fries give away in May of last year when the pandemic closed may restaurants. This is the second time the restaurant had a fish fry give away. The goal was to give out 2, 500 dinners.

“Overall the response has been great. The community has been extremely receptive and supportive,” said Arthur Rivaldo. “We are blessed to be able to be part of such an open and welcoming community. The community has been extremely receptive and supportive.”

The restaurant had to transition to take-out only in order to keep our staff and customers safe when the pandemic closed indoor dining and restaurants. During normal conditions, it has indoor dining and take out but at this time is only offering take out.

Hooked on Seafood is closed Sunday and Monday and opened Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. To place an order, call 570-344-4665 or visit Hooked on State Street Facebook page to see a menu and dishes offered.