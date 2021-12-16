🔊 Listen to this

UNICO National is made up of chapters in various states. Each chapter is in a district within that state. Pennsylvania District ONE comprises the chapters of Scranton, Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton, and this year, each chapter has a female president. Both Scranton and Wilkes-Barre had immediate past presidents who were women, followed by the current incumbent, a situation unique in chapter history and national history of the organization. Pictured are the chapter leaders, from left: Meredith Rynkiewicz, current President, Wilkes-Barre Chapter, Angela Sperazza Homza, past president, Wilkes-Barre Chapter; Donna Delahanty, President, Hazleton Chapter; Gail Cicerini, past president, Scranton Chapter, and Ann Genett, current president, Scranton Chapter.