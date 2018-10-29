Kids enjoyed Fall Fun in the Abingtons despite canceled outdoor activities

Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Evan Hughes, back, of Olyphant, does pumpkin carving demonstrations with his son Lucas, 8, inside Peoples Security Bank & Trust in Clarks Summit. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Kids try out donut bobbing at The Gathering Place. From left, are Billy Mulligan, 10, Madelyn Davison, 9, and her brother Cole, 6, all of Clarks Summit. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Kennedy Creek Strummers play upbeat oldies at The Gathering Place. From left, first row, are Rachel Loefflad, Ed Crawley and Neil Burke. Second row, Steve Kurilla, leader of the band; Ed Fitzgerald, Steve Kurilla Jr., his wife Patricia Kurilla, Judy Kennedy, Louise Rounds, Mary Schelble, Suzy Mooney, Tim Dietrich, Mary Bradley, Tim Olson, Olapeje “Peju” Simoyan, Barbara Nivert, and Stephanie Westgate. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Claire Bailey, left, 4, of Clarks Summit, dressed as a monkey, puts eye stickers on her little pumpkin with her brother Jude, 6. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Shahzeb Khan, left, of Dickson City, and his wife Alyssa Bigelow, dress as Dia de los Muertos skeletons while their daughter Josie Bigelow, 5, dresses as Catboy from PJ Masks. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal The Steve Kurilla Duo performs at the Gathering Place. Steve Kurilla, left plays the drum as Mike Waskovich sings and plays guitar. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal A creepy jack-o’-lantern made by Evan Hughes, of Olyphant, during his pumpkin demonstration inside The Gathering Place. - -

CLARKS SUMMIT — Olyphant resident Evan Hughes and his 8-year-old son Lucas made their rounds going to many local businesses in the Abington community, performing pumpkin carving skills at Peoples Security Bank & Trust, Kumon Math & Reading Center, Everything Natural, and The Gathering Place. Evan made a creepy-looking jack-o’-lantern using potatoes for staring eyes and pieces of wood for snarling teeth.

“It’s a great event,” he said. “It’s good to see the community do something to bring people together.”

The carving pumpkin demonstrations were part of the annual Fall Fun in the Abingtons held Oct. 27. Although the rain caused scheduled outdoor programs such as the hay ride and children’s and pet parade to be canceled, children in costume still had fun trick or treating in the borough, including at Duffy’s Coffee House, Rosario’s, and Gerrity’s.

“I really liked the trick-or-treating,” said 6-year-old Evan Davison, of Clarks Summit, who, with his twin brother Cole and 9-year-old sister Madelyn, went as Harry Potter characters.

The Davisons also dropped in out of the rain at The Gathering Place where they enjoyed complimentary children’s crafts and activities. They bobbed for donuts hung on the threshold of the community classroom and decorated little pumpkins in the classroom with stickers and colored pencils.

Dressed in a monkey suit (literally), 4-year-old Claire Bailey, of Clarks Summit, designed her pumpkin with little eyes. Her 6-year-old brother Jude joined her in this activity.

“It’s a nice community event,” said Jude.

The Abington Community Library let kids make bookmarks in The Gathering Place’s Paul Ford Room while Happy Faces provided glitter tattoos to children.

The Gathering Place also provided hot food such as chili and hot apple cider, along with butter beer and baked goods.

Ukulele group Kennedy Creek Strummers provided live music in The Gathering Place, performing classic oldies such as Del Shannon’s “Runaway” and “When The Red, Red Robin Comes Bob, Bob, Bobbin’ Along.” The group also got into the Halloween mood with its version of “The Addams Family” theme.

“We love being part of the Abington community, and we enjoy bringing music downtown,” said Steve Kurilla, the band’s leader. “We’re a community ukulele group. We meet once a week at the Waverly Community House to practice.”

Kurilla also performed with musician Mike Waskovich who known as The Steve Kurilla Duo.

Outdoor activities canceled due to weather

